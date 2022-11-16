With 11 players joining their national teams, Juventus will be amongst the most represented clubs at the 2022 World Cup.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri will still have a large Italian core as well as other players at his disposal during the lengthy winter break.

Therefore, the club is setting plans for December in order to keep the remaining players active and in shape.

Apparently, the Bianconeri are looking to schedule some glamorous friendly tests against some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to La Stampa via ilBianconero, Juventus will travel to London for a fixture against Arsenal on December 17. Five days later, Allegri’s men will host Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium.

The source expects the clubs involved to make official confirmations in the coming days.

The Old Lady’s remnants will go on a holiday at the end of this week, before resuming training on December 6.

After the expected friendly against the Catalans, the players will enjoy a few days off on Christmas, before resuming in full capacity after the holiday. This is when the players who participated in the World Cup would make their return to Juventus.

It’s also worth noting that a small group of Juventus players (including Manuel Locatelli, Mattia Perin and Daniele Rugani) are currently training at the club’s old facility in Vinovo, while making way for the Brazilian national team which is currently occupying the training centre at Continassa.