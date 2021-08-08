Report – Juventus to resume Locatelli talks next week

Juventus has struggled to close out the signing of Manuel Locatelli since they started talks with Sassuolo over the Euro 2020 winner.

Locatelli has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time now and he handed them a boost by insisting that they are his first choice.

The midfielder is a target of several European clubs and even the Green and Blacks have accepted that he wants to join Juve.

Nevertheless, they want to earn top dollar from selling one of the finest players in Serie A right now.

La Gazzetta de Sport via Tuttomercatoweb says contacts between both clubs officially broke off last week after they failed to find an agreement.

However, Juve remains keen to do a deal and Sassuolo expects them to return for his signature.

It claims that the talks might resume next week and the Green and Blacks hope that the Bianconeri will come with a better offer for his signature this time.

They want 40m euros, but Juve feels he isn’t worth more than 32m euros at the moment.

There is also the problem of the payment structure to be sorted out before progress can be made in the talks.