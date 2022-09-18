Juventus targeted Memphis Depay for much of the last transfer window and the Dutchman remains on their radar.

He was close to ending his contract with Barcelona to join Juve as a free agent, but he needed to find an agreement with the Bianconeri before terminating his deal.

Both parties could not find one and the Bianconeri were forced to abandon his pursuit.

They eventually added Arkadiusz Milik to their team, and he stayed at Barca.

Robert Lewandowski is the main man at the Spanish club, so Depay can still leave.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is still very interested in a move for him and the Bianconeri will make another approach for his signature in January.

Juve FC Says

Depay is a quality player, and he is versatile as an attacker, which is a good thing for us.

The Dutchman has played in some of the top leagues in the world, so he should crack on at Juve.

He is also a very physical forward, which means he will offer us something different from the options we have now.

However, now that Barca has lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they might not want to allow him to leave mid-season.