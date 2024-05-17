Today could be the last day that Max Allegri works at Juventus, as the Bianconeri now consider his chapter at the club over.

After qualifying the team for the next Champions League and winning the Coppa Italia, the Old Lady is now set to act on the future of their manager.

Allegri has known for some time that this will be his last season at the club, but Cristiano Giuntoli has continued to publicly support him.

However, behind the scenes, Juve intensified efforts to replace their manager and have reportedly secured an agreement to make Thiago Motta their next boss.

They allowed Allegri to meet their seasonal objectives, fearing that sacking him or commenting negatively on his future might affect their chances of achieving them.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Allegri was one of the first people to report to Juve’s latest training session today, and it could be his last as the club’s coach.

All that is missing is an official communication, which could be sent out before the end of today.

Juve FC Says

Juve’s decision to sack Allegri has been the worst-kept secret in the world, and it was always just a matter of time before he left.

We need to put him out of his misery as soon as possible so that everyone can move on.

Watch this brilliant video from the guys at The Italian Football Podcast