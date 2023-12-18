Juventus continues to be eager to offload Dusan Vlahovic, as the Serbian striker has reportedly fallen short of expectations at the Allianz Stadium. In the summer, Juventus sought to facilitate his departure and even reached an agreement with Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement. However, no satisfactory offers were received for Vlahovic, and he remained with the Bianconeri.

While Vlahovic started the season well and initially seemed to settle in Turin, his goal-scoring form has tapered off in recent months. Due to this perceived underperformance, Juventus is now open to selling him. A report on Football Italia suggests that the club aims to offload the Serbian striker in January and replace him with Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface is recognised as one of the most in-form forwards in Germany and Juventus believes he would be a valuable addition to their team. This potential move reflects Juventus’ strategic decision to reshape their attacking options during the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has failed to score consistently for us again, and we have to be serious about offloading him as soon as we can.

In the summer, it will be easier for us to sell him, but we can try to find a new home for him next month if Boniface is available to replace him.