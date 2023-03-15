Last January, Weston McKennie completed an initial loan switch from Juventus to Leeds United. The English club will have the obligation to buy the player for 33 million euros if they manage to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Nonetheless, a report suggests that the Bianconeri would like to seize the opportunity and give themselves an advantage in the race for one of the most interesting prospects in Europe.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus would like to use McKennie as a bargaining chip to land Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old started his career in Inter’s youth ranks, but eventually made a name for himself in Zurich before earning a switch to the Premier League club last summer.

The young striker already has eight caps with the senior Italian national team, and even scored a goal.

The promising talent has bagged four goals and provided two assists this season for the Whites, attracting the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Juve FC say

If Juventus can pull off this deal, it would be a sensational maneuver. Nonetheless, Leeds will prefer to sell their youngster to the highest bidder, so the Bianconeri will have to earn the player’s favor.

The Turin-based giants are currently building a new core of young promising Italians, so Gnonto would perfectly fit in the club’s project.