As we all know, Juventus attempted to exchange the services of Dusan Vlahovic with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku last summer. The deal eventually faltered, and the Serbian remained in Turin while the Belgian sealed a loan switch to Roma.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Bianconeri had also tried to add their striker to other swap deals.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus tried to insert Vlahovic in an exchange deal with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian custodian is a longtime target of the Bianconeri. They have been on his trails since his days at Milan.

So when PSG lunged forwards inquiring over the availability of Vlahovic, Juventus reportedly took the opportunity to try and lure the Euro 2020 hero to Turin.

But as the source explains, two obstacles hindered the Old Lady’s plans.

First, the Italian giants argued that Vlahovic’s transfer value is higher than Donnarumma’s, which requires an additional fee to adjust the equation. However, the French champions were not willing to pay a remuneration.

The second hurdle was Gigio’s hefty salary. The custodian currently pockets 12 million euros per season, something that the Old Lady can’t afford.

Therefore, these two reasons prevented the swap deal from taking off. So by the end of the transfer session, each player remained at his respective club.