Juventus had previously shown interest in signing Davide Frattesi when he was at Sassuolo, but they lost out to Inter Milan.

Frattesi preferred a move to Inter over Juventus and has felt vindicated in his choice after winning the Scudetto last season.

However, he has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at the Milan club, which has kept Juventus interested in his signature.

This summer, the Bianconeri strengthened their midfield with several key players, and Frattesi could have been among them.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Cristiano Giuntoli sought to capitalise on Frattesi’s limited game time at Inter and made an approach to sign him.

However, Inter quickly rejected the inquiry, making it clear that the midfielder was not available for transfer.

As a result, Juventus had to shift their focus to other targets, while Frattesi seems content to stay at his current club.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has been one of the best midfielders in Italy for some time and would have been a fantastic addition to our squad.

However, there is no time for wishful thinking. The players we signed can get the job done, and we could still win the league.