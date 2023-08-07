After missing out on both Franck Kessié and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Juventus are exploring the market for other options that can bolster the club’s midfield department.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade in Florence since 2020 following a short spell at Hellas Verona.

The midfielder’s reputation soared during the 2022 World Cup. His heroics played a vital part in Morocco’s historic campaign. The Atlas Lions reached the semi-final after eliminating Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

However, the player’s contract with the Viola expires in 2024, hence, he could be available for a relatively affordable fee. The reported asking price is 25 million euros in addition to bonuses.

As the source explains, everyone at Juventus, from Max Allegri to Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna, like Amrabat.

Nonetheless, Manchester United have been on the battling midfielder’s heel for quite some time now. But recently, the negotiations between the two clubs have reached a stalemate, leaving an opening for other suitors.

For their part, the Bianconeri will be counting on their newly established rapport with their Tuscan rivals to snatch Amrabat’s services.

Juventus have recently sent Arthur Melo to Fiorentina on loan, and they’d like to keep the channel between Turin and Florence open for other market operations.

But as we all know, if it comes down to a bidding war, the Old Lady will certainly struggle to keep pace with the Red Devils and their massive spending power.