IPSWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, gestures during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and West Ham United FC at Portman Road on May 25, 2025 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly identified experienced West Ham United man Guido Rodriguez as a potential solution for their midfield dilemma.

The Bianconeri have already offloaded Douglas Luiz who joined Nottingham Forest, but they have yet to bring in reinforcement.

In recent months, the Serie A giants have been linked with various profiles, including Yves Bissouma, Morten Hjulmand, and Matt O’Riley, but they haven’t been able to make a breakthrough on any of these tracks. Hence, Damien Comolli and Francois Modest continue to explore potential solutions.

Juventus set sights on West Ham’s Guido Rodriguez

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Rodriguez has become the latest name to land on Juve’s shortlist.

The 31-year-old is a River Plate youth product who went on to make a name for himself in Mexico with Club Tijuana and America.

In January 2020, the Argentinian finally arrived in Europe, signing for Real Betis. After four and a half successful years in Andalosia, he was close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the deal eventually fell through, and he ended up at West Ham.

Guido Rodriguez (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The midfielder’s settling in East London wasn’t entirely smooth, so he only ended up making 24 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes that West Ham would be willing to offload him for €10 million.

What to expect from Guido Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s style of play might not be appealing to the eye, but he has often been appreciated by managers his physicality, tactical discipline and never-say-die attitude. In Spain, he earned the nickname ‘little Gattuso’, which perfectly depicts his willingness to sacrifice himself for the cause.

The Sáenz Peña native is also a favourite of Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni. He was part of the squad that won back-to-back Copa America trophies in 2021 and 2024, and more importantly, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.