Report – Juventus waiting on Zinedine Zidane to replace Andrea Pirlo

Juventus has decided to make Zinedine Zidane their next manager and are awaiting a response from the Frenchman.

This has been a tough season for the Bianconeri as they struggle to end the campaign inside the top four.

Juve gambled on Andrea Pirlo becoming their manager in the summer, but this season hasn’t been a successful one for them.

The former midfielder is overseeing the poorest campaign they have had in a decade and looks set to be axed.

He might remain their manager until the end of this season and the Bianconeri hope that he will lead them to a Champions League place.

He would, however, then be replaced and Zidane is the chosen manager to move to Turin.

Max Allegri is also a target, but Todofichajes says they have Zidane as a priority target and are waiting for him to say yes before they fire Pirlo.

The former Juve man is leading Real Madrid in a four-horse race for La Liga, but this might be his last season with Los Blancos.

The report says Madrid is already prepared to lose him and they have identified managers who will successfully replace him at the end of this campaign.