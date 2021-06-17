Report – Juventus want 22-year-old Serie B South American

Serie B News is reporting that Juventus is interested in a move for Monza left-back, Carlos Augusto and they could even send one of their youngsters to the Serie B side in exchange.

Juve is looking to bolster their squad and they are keen to add a new left-back that would rival Alex Sandro this summer.

The Bianconeri struggled to make the top four as Inter Milan emerged as the champions of Italy last season.

They are now desperate to ensure that they can win back Serie A and will offer as much help as they possibly can to Massimiliano Allegri.

Augusto was one of the players who nearly helped Monza gain promotion to Serie A last season and his fine performances caught the attention of Juventus.

The Bianconeri will now attempt to bring him to the top flight, according to the report and they will send one of their youngsters down to Serie B in exchange.

The report states that Juve is open to sending Hamza Rafia to Monza, even though the Tunisian talent looks a real hot prospect.

Rafia scored in his first senior appearance for Juventus last season when he netted an extra-time goal to eliminate Genoa from the Coppa Italia, off the bench.

He is one of the budding talents in the club’s youth system, but they will sacrifice him for a more established player.