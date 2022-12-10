With an expiring contract and an ever-growing injury record, Angel Di Maria may end his stint at Juventus at the end of the season.

The Argentine insisted on signing a one-year contract last summer all while reiterating his desire to end his playing career at his original club Rosario Central.

Therefore, it seems that Juventus are destined to sign a replacement for the winger come summer.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juventus are hoping to replace Di Maria with Marcus Thuram who’s running on an expiring contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The versatile forward has been plying his trade in Germany since 2019 and is currently enjoying a spectacular season, contributing with 10 goals and three assists in his 15 Bundesliga outings.

The report warns that Bayern Munich are the favorites to strike a deal with the 25-year-old who will become a free agent at the end of the season, while Inter are hoping to anticipate the competition by offering his club a transfer fee in January.

Therefore, it won’t be an easy mission for Juventus by any means, but perhaps they’re awaiting a favor from Marcus’ father Lilian Thuram who represented the Bianconeri between between 2001 and 2006.

The 25-year-old can play either as a centre forward or on the wings. He’s currently a member of Didier Deschamps’ France squad.

Les Bleus will play England this evening in the World Cup quarter-final, and Juventus will keep an eye on Thuram in case he enters the field – most likely as a substitute.