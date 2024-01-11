Juventus has been linked with a move for Matija Popovic after his transfer to AC Milan fell through.

Over the last few weeks, he negotiated with Milan to join the Serie A club, and it seemed that the deal was already done.

However, the move broke down, opening the door for him to join another club.

Juve has also been monitoring him for some time, and the Bianconeri hoped to have a chance to add him to their squad.

The men in black and white now have that chance, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming they will intensify their interest in securing his signature.

However, Juve is not the only club interested, as the report suggests they are facing competition from the likes of Manchester City and PSG for the teenager’s signature.

He is currently a free agent and can join any club he reaches a deal with, and Juve hopes they will win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Matija Popovic seems like a good youngster, considering the clubs looking to add him to their squad.

He will slot into our youth team as a fine player, and we expect him to be motivated to work hard to get into our first team.