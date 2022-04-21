Report – Juventus want to sign exciting 19-year-old attacker

Adam Hlozek is the latest attacking talent linked with a move to Juventus as the Bianconeri rebuild their team.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Sparta in Prague and he is one of the best youngsters in Europe.

His club knows it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger team, and Juve is one of his main suitors.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri faces competition from AC Milan and Lazio for his signature ahead of the reopening of the next transfer window.

Juve will add new players to their squad in the summer, with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata possibly leaving.

The prospect of losing them means the Bianconeri might be forced to sign more attacking players.

Hlozek could be among their new signings, and his age means they are signing a top player who can only get better.

Juve needs an injection of new energy and talent into their game, and Hlozek could provide that.

Most of the current members of Max Allegri’s squad are getting old and they don’t have the energy to run at defenders.

Younger players like Hlozek, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa could get that job done for the Bianconeri.