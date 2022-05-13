Report – Juventus wants Inter Milan’s Coppa Italia hero

Juventus wants to sign Ivan Perisic in the summer after his heroics for Inter Milan against them in the Coppa Italia final.

The Croatian scored twice in extra time to help Inter beat them to win the trophy, and his future is now back in the discussion.

He could leave the Nerazzurri at the end of this season because his current deal expires in the summer.

However, they want to keep him and have made an approach. But he hasn’t accepted their offer yet, which makes it possible that he could leave them at the end of the campaign.

Juve is in the market for reinforcements and they have become interested in a move for him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they want to sign the 33-year-old on a free transfer by the end of this campaign.

One reason for that is because Angel di Maria is asking for too much money, while a move for Nicolo Zaniolo is too expensive.

Juve FC Says

At 33, Perisic is older than the players we have been trying to sign for some time now.

However, his performance in that Coppa Italia final means he remains one of the most experienced players we can sign.

Because he has thrived in Serie A, he would also need less time to get used to delivering in the competition for us.