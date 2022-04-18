Report – Juventus wants Lazio man to replace Chiellini

Juventus wants to sign Francesco Acerbi, whose future at Lazio is looking increasingly uncertain.

The defender has fallen out with the club’s fans and the club is interested in a move for Alessio Romagnoli.

If the AC Milan defender joins, Acerbi would be pushed down the pecking order and that has made him one of the possible summer departures from the Rome club.

Il Messaggero, as reported by Calciomercato, claims the defender is on the radar of Juve and the Bianconeri sees him as a good replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, who could leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Acerbi has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A over the last few seasons and he should ideally be a good addition to the Juve squad.

However, he is 34 and it makes very little sense to make him a replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, who is only three years older than him.

If we want to replace the Azzurri defender, we need to sign someone that will serve us for years and there are several much younger players that we can add to our current squad.

Antonio Rudiger is a much better defender to add to our group than Acerbi.