Federico Chiesa is now expected to leave Juventus after Thiago Motta confirmed he is not counting on the attacker.

The Azzurri star joined Juve as one of the best wingers in the world and was a key player for Italy when they won Euro 2020. However, he has struggled with numerous injuries, and after his last long-term layoff, he has not returned to his previous form.

He was hoping to impress at Euro 2024 to attract interest from more clubs, but that did not happen. The attacker underperformed for a struggling Italy side, and Juve is no longer interested in extending his contract beyond this season.

His current deal expires next summer, and according to Tuttojuve, he has been told to leave the club.

In preparation for his departure, Juve has identified Mattia Zaccagni as his replacement. The Bianconeri have long been interested in the Lazio star and would move to add him to their squad if Chiesa leaves.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has failed to meet expectations, and replacing him in our squad is the best thing to do at a time like this.

Mattia Zaccagni has been one of the stand-out attackers in Serie A over the last few terms and should fill in nicely for Chiesa.