Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window.

The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign.

However, he had support from Alvaro Morata last term, and the Spaniard has not returned to the Allianz Stadium so far.

Juve wants him back, but they are not waiting for Atletico de Madrid to agree to a deal with them.

Instead, they are looking to sign an alternative, and several forwards are on their list.

A report has added a new one to it, with Calciomercato stating that they want Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has been in fine form in preseason even though he flopped at Sevilla on loan last term.

But it also adds that United might not sell him because they consider him an important part of their team, and they might be forced to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juve FC Says

Martial flopped in Spain, and he hasn’t been in top goal-scoring form since he moved to United.

He might struggle at Juve, and he earns too much money in England right now.