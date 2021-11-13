Report – Juventus wants out-of-favour Chelsea man

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been linked with a move to Juventus after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

The Spaniard has been behind Edouard Mendy in the Blues’ team and might look to leave the London club soon.

Tuttomercatoweb says he could move to Serie A where Juventus and Lazio are battling for his signature.

At Lazio, he would be reunited with Maurizio Sarri, who coached him at Chelsea.

That doesn’t necessarily hand them an advantage and Juve can always beat any Italian club to sign a player because the Bianconeri are the biggest club in the country.

Wojciech Szczęsny has remained Max Allegri’s first choice goalie at Juve and he didn’t make the best of starts to this campaign.

Although Juve has also struggled recently, the spotlight hasn’t been on the Polish goalie.

However, Juve might need another top goalkeeper to push him to become better than he is now.

Kepa can do that, but would he leave Chelsea for Juve without a guarantee of regular first-team football?

That would be a hard decision to make, and the English club looks to be in a better position to win their league title than Juve is at the moment.

All that can change by the end of this season and it would be interesting to see if the Bianconeri succeeds in adding him to the squad in Turin.