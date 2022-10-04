Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again.

Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one.

The club is proactively working to solve the problems, and they recognise they need a new helping hand.

Calciomercato reveals they are interested in naming another director to work with Federico Cherubini.

Several names are on their radar, and they have been monitoring these individuals.

One man stands out above the other candidates at the moment. The report says the favourite for the position is Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli.

He has done a great job for the Partenopei, and the Bianconeri are hoping to poach him from there.

However, he has a contract that runs until 2024, and that might require Juve to pay a compensation fee before he joins them.

Juve FC Says

We need the best hands to run this club, and Giuntoli has done well at Napoli.

They are at the top of the Serie A table now, despite losing some key players in the last transfer window.

They replaced them with even better options, and they are a team to beat now.

His experience there could be valuable to us.