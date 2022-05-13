Report – Juventus wants to sign 19-year-old Spanish youngster

Juventus continues to search for young players to add to their squad and they have found one in Spain.

The Bianconeri have many older players in their team now and some of these individuals will stop playing football soon.

If that happens, they would need to get replacements and the best way to do that is to start investing in youthful players.

After adding the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean to their squad recently, the Bianconeri are still monitoring another young striker.

Calciomercato says they have an eye on Loren Zúñiga, who plays for Malaga.

The 19-year-old has been doing well in youth football and his club’s senior side has also handed him some first-team chances.

Juve has been scouting him and they feel he is good enough to move to their team now.

However, he might be sent to the Under-23s first to continue his development before he breaks into the first team.

Juve FC Says

Zúñiga is not the player our first team needs now, but that doesn’t stop us from signing him.

If we get him into our youth system now, we might benefit from that decision by buying him when he is cheap.

However, if he develops further and becomes more expensive, we could rue not taking our chance to sign him earlier, like Erling Haaland.