Juventus is targeting a move for Atalanta youngster Marco Carnesecchi as they plot for players with long-term value, reports CalcioMercato.

The Bianconeri have recently been adding young players to their squad and several names have been linked with a move to the club.

Carnesecchi currently plays on loan at Cremonese from his parent club and the 22-year-old is highly rated.

Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin are Juve’s first and second choices, but they are not getting any younger.

Perin would be 30 in one month and Szczesny is already 32. They are closer to retiring from the game and now is the time to think about replacing them in the Bianconeri goal.

Juve has attracted the best Italian players and Max Allegri has given chances to youngsters at the club this season.

It should convince Carnesecchi that he will eventually get his chance to play regularly for the team if he moves to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi has not nailed down a starting spot at Cremonese this season and he will similarly struggle to play at Juve.

He needs to work hard to earn a spot at the Serie A strugglers before he moves to Juve.

Atalanta will also demand a massive fee from us to release him because they believe we have the money to spend.