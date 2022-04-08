Report – Juventus wants to sign 24-year-old Argentine defender

Juventus is reportedly tracking Feyenoord defender, Marcos Senesi, as he shines for the Dutch club.

The 24-year-old has become a mainstay in their first team and he has played in almost all their league matches in this campaign.

Juve is looking to keep bolstering their squad with the best players they can get and he might be one of the stars that move to the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Calciomercato says they have been running the rule over him and they watched him score in the Europa Conference League last night.

They are not the only Italian club keen to add him to their squad, with Napoli and AS Roma also credited with an interest in his signature.

Juve FC Says

Senesi is one of the less-popular players we have targeted recently and it means he has truly been in fine form.

Sometimes, the best signings are not the most famous names and if our scouts has watched him enough, they should know if he will do a job at the Allianz Stadium.

We need all the help we can get to have a better campaign next season and Senesi could be a great addition to the squad, even if he is not a regular starter.