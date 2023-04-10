Report – Juventus wants to sign 40m euros rated Lazio man

Lazio’s Mattia Zaccagni has caught the attention of Juventus as they prepare for an important summer ahead of them.

The Black and Whites are rebuilding their squad and have been on it since the return of Max Allegri last season.

The gaffer is leading them back to the top of Italian football and they will give him as much support as they can.

Zaccagni was among the goals when Juve met with Lazio at the weekend and continues to prove he is one of the finest players in his position in Serie A.

Juve believes the attacker has enough Serie A experience that will be useful to them and Tuttomercatoweb reports they are currently chasing the 40m euros-rated star.

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni is a top player for Lazio and his contribution is one reason they will likely clinch a top-four spot at the end of this season.

This means if we sign him, he will not need too much time to get used to how we play at the Allianz Stadium.

At the stage we are in our rebuild, any player we sign should be an individual who can come in and make an impact immediately.

This is because we can no longer go back to the days of mediocrity and inconsistency.