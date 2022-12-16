Juventus has been named as one of the clubs keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer as he struggles in Bavaria.

He only moved to Bayern last season, but he has struggled to cement a starting spot on their team so far, which has opened the door for him to leave.

The German champions are eyeing a move for Konrad Laimer, which means more competition for a starting spot for Sabitzer.

The midfielder is now set to depart Munich and a report on Calciomercato.it reveals Juve is one of his suitors.

The report claims the Bianconeri consider him one of the players who could replace Adrien Rabiot if the Frenchman leaves them at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Sabitzer was one of the finest midfielders in Europe when he played for RB Leipzig, and he has not done badly when he takes to the field for Bayern.

However, the Germans have too many midfield talents, which has allowed us to consider adding him to our squad.

If we are serious about securing his services, we must establish contact with his entourage now.

This way, we can steal a march on others and agree on personal terms with him.