Nice attacker, Amine Gouiri, has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Juventus as the transfer window gradually draws to a close.

The 22-year-old has been developing well in Ligue 1 and he is one of the recognisable names in the competition.

Juve has just added Arkadiusz Milik to their squad on loan from Olympique Marseille and they also have Moise Kean as an option to support Dusan Vlahovic.

However, it seems Max Allegri wants more attackers and a report on Football Italia reveals Juve has an interest in him.

He had a row with his manager Lucien Favre at the weekend and he has now been placed on the transfer market.

The French club Rennes has the biggest interest in his signature, but the report claims Juve has now entered the race and they will try to win it.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Gouiri is at an age where he can develop further and a move to Juve could help him step up.

However, Kean is already struggling to play, and it doesn’t seem like we will successfully offload him in this transfer window.

Adding Gouiri to the squad will give us depth, but he will hardly play and might be shipped out on loan to continue his development.