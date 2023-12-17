Juventus has expressed interest in Genoa attacker Albert Gudmundsson as part of their ongoing search for new players. Gudmundsson, considered one of the standout players at Genoa, particularly impressed in their recent encounter with Juventus, scoring the equalising goal for Alberto Gilardino’s side.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring Gudmundsson for some time and may make a move for him in the next two transfer windows if he continues to perform well. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Genoa is open to the idea of cashing in on him, despite his key role in their squad. The report suggests that Genoa is willing to sell Gudmundsson for approximately 20 million euros, and if Juventus meets this valuation, he could potentially join the club.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson did well against us and has been one of the finest performers in the league this term, with six goals from 14 matches.

He will want to join us, but there is no guarantee that he will play often for us and must be willing to prove his worth to play.

But at 26, he is also too expensive at 20m euros and Genoa must reduce their asking price before we can do a deal.