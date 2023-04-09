Report – Juventus wants to sign Valencia defender

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Valencia man Jose Gaya. The left-back has spent all his career at Valencia and even captains them.

However, this could be his last season with Los Che and a new report suggests he could move to Serie A.

Calciomercato reveals he does not lack suitors around Europe and one of them is Juventus.

The Bianconeri need a new left-back and they consider him good enough for their side.

Valencia has always been a selling club and they are likely to listen to offers for his signature when the transfer window reopens.

Juve knows he will have many suitors and his current deal expires in 2027, so he will not come cheap.

Juve FC Says

Gaya is accomplished in Spanish football and can become an important player for us.

However, his long contract at the Mestalla means we will have to pay a huge fee to add him to our squad.

As one of the top clubs in Europe, he will not hesitate to join us as long as we pay what Valencia wants and offer him a very good salary.

Alex Sandro has improved recently, but he still needs to be replaced and Gaya is a good choice.