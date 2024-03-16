Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Leon Goretzka, with the German midfielder appearing unsettled at Bayern Munich.

Goretzka is among the players who reportedly have strained relations with Bayern’s current manager, Thomas Tuchel, which has impacted his performance at the club.

With uncertainty surrounding his future at Bayern, Goretzka is keen to learn about the identity of the club’s next manager before making any decisions about his own future.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Goretzka’s unsettled situation has piqued Juventus’ interest, and the Bianconeri are closely monitoring developments.

Juventus is said to be seriously considering a move for Goretzka and is eager to secure his signature if he becomes available for transfer.

Juve FC Says

Goretzka has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons and will do a good job for us.

That spot has been a problem for us for some time, and someone like the former Schalke 04 star will improve it.

He has won several trophies on the books of Bayern and has worked under some of the best managers around, so he will join us with a lot of experience.