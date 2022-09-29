Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Arsenal target

Juventus wants to add new men to their midfield and their latest target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian is running down his contract at the English club and remains reluctant to extend it.

He was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the last transfer window, with the Gunners pushing to sign him on deadline day.

Their bid was unsuccessful, but they remain keen to take him to London.

However, Calciomercato reveals he was a target of Juve in the last transfer window as well.

The Bianconeri have not lost sight of him and they are looking to make him a member of their black and white squad at the end of this season.

They will compete with Arsenal, but they might need to act faster to land him.

Juve FC Says

Arsenal is flying high in the Premier League and most players will choose them over Juve at the moment.

However, we would offer him a better chance to win more trophies, considering the competition to win Arsenal is facing in England.

This transfer will probably come down to the club that can convince him they are the best home for the midfielder.

But if any suitor offers a suitable fee in the January transfer window, Villa might sell.