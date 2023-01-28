Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Lecce star

Juventus has been linked with a move for Lecce man Joan Gonzalez as they continue to search for new players to bolster their squad.

Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest talents in Serie A on their books now, but to remain a top club, they have to continue working on new additions.

Reports have linked several players with a move to the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri will now look to add the most important target to their squad.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the black and whites have an interest in Gonzalez and have been monitoring the Spaniard for much of this term.

The 20-year-old Barcelona academy graduate has been doing well since he moved to Italy in 2021.

He could become the next man that can lead Juve’s midfield for the long term.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is one of the finest young midfield talents in Serie A now and the youngster could be of immense long-term value to the Bianconeri.

However, he will want to play often if he moves to any other club, which might not happen at Juve now.

Perhaps, we need to allow him to spend another full season at Lecce before adding him to the group in Turin.