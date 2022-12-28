Juventus is constantly on the lookout for new talents and one man they have placed on their radar is Andreas Schjelderup, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The 2004-born teenager plays for the Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland and has been developing well.

Juve has scouts around the continent and they consider him a player who can make a contribution to the team in the future.

The Bianconeri remain keen on adding new men to their squad, and he could come through the door and continue working his way through their youth team in the Next Gen side.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest scouts around and they must have watched Schjelderup many times before concluding he is good enough for us.

However, the midfielder has already become an established member of his current team and will only leave if we can guarantee him a spot on our first team.

But that is very unlikely and it could be the reason we miss out on adding him to our squad, but it should not stop us from making a move for him.

We could land him and send him to another Serie A club to continue his development or leave him at his present side for two seasons so he can develop even further.