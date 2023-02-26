Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Udinese man

Juventus loves to shop at other Italian clubs and has found a new target they might move for in the summer.

Several Italian top-flight players are having a good season and the Bianconeri are watching some of them.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the latest man on their radar is Udinese’s Sandi Lovric.

The Slovenian is a fine midfielder and has impressed for his present employers for much of this season.

This has caught the attention of Juve and several other clubs and the report says the black and whites are already working behind the scenes to see if they can pull off the transfer.

Juve FC Says

The best Italian talents rarely pass us by, which is why we remain one of the best clubs in Europe and the best in Serie A.

Lovric has earned some plaudits for his performance at Udinese and will almost certainly do well on our books.

However, adding him to our squad would take a lot of work as Udinese will demand a huge fee before sanctioning the move.

But if he pushes for the transfer and demands to join us, we could seal the deal if he is a player Max Allegri says he needs in his squad.