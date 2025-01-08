Juventus are prepared to waive any transfer fee that might hinder Danilo’s departure from the Allianz Stadium this month, as the club moves forward with plans to part ways with the defender. The Brazilian has been made redundant and has been asked to find a new club where he can continue his career. After being left out of Juventus’ squad for the Super Cup and now training alone upon the team’s return, it is clear he is no longer part of the club’s plans.

Danilo’s future has been a topic of serious speculation for several months, with the player himself reportedly open to joining a new team. Juventus are now working to facilitate his departure as quickly as possible. Should he fail to secure a transfer in January, he faces the prospect of being excluded from competitive football during the second half of the campaign.

Napoli have been the defender’s most consistent suitor, and the Partenopei are expected to make an official move for him in the coming days. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is prepared to let him leave as a free agent, provided that a serious bidder comes forward. The club is actively pursuing a mutual termination of his contract in order to save on his wages, making a free transfer the most realistic solution.

Danilo, while no longer considered a part of Juventus’ long-term project, remains a player with the quality to contribute at a high level. For Juve, the decision to allow him to leave without demanding a transfer fee is seen as a pragmatic one, as they seek to streamline their squad and redirect resources towards players who fit their vision.

From Danilo’s perspective, finding a club that can guarantee him regular game time is now imperative. Napoli, who has shown significant interest in securing his services, appears to be an ideal destination. Should an agreement be reached, the 32-year-old could find himself joining a side that offers both competitive football and the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Juventus’ handling of the situation has been described by some as ruthless but efficient. By expediting his departure and potentially waiving his fee, the club ensures they will save money on wages while creating space for reinforcements during the transfer window. Danilo must now act swiftly to secure his next move, with January offering his best chance to avoid months on the sidelines.