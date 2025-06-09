MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 20: Head coach Luciano Spalletti of Italy during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Italy and Germany at Stadio San Siro on March 20, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A report in the Italian media claims Luciano Spalletti could soon emerge as a potential candidate to take over Juventus next season.

The 66-year-old has been in charge of the Italian national team since 2023. While he survived a horrendous Euro 2024 campaign, with FIGC president Gabriele Gravina backing in the aftermath, a 0-3 defeat to Norway in the first World Cup qualifier proved to be the final nail in the coffin of his international tenure.

Ahead of Monday’s contest against Moldova, the former Roma, Inter and Napoli coach announced his own sacking, revealing that this will be his last match in charge of the Azzurri after being relieved from his duties.

“I’m the coach until the Moldova game, from tomorrow no more,” said Spalletti in his pre-match press conference on Sunday. “I had no intention of giving up, but I take note of the decision.”

Could Luciano Spalletti represent an opportunity for Juventus

Therefore, some sources believe that this new development could have a knock-on effect on the managerial situation of several Italian clubs, and chief among them is Juventus, who have yet to confirm their manager for next season.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Turin-based giants are already reflecting on whether or not Spalletti represents a suitable profile to pursue.

Juventus had appointed Igor Tudor in March after sacking Thiago Motta. The 46-year-old will remain in charge at least until the FIFA Club World Cup.

Tudor’s situation at Juventus

In recent days, Tudor held a meeting with the newly appointed Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli, which was described as a very positive summit.

Therefore, many believe that the Croatian is now the favourite to maintain his spot in the dugout for next season.

Nevertheless, it must be remembered that the club had feverishly pursued Antonio Conte but failed to convince him to leave Napoli, which suggests that the management isn’t completely sold on Tudor just yet.