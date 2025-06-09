A report in the Italian media claims Luciano Spalletti could soon emerge as a potential candidate to take over Juventus next season.
The 66-year-old has been in charge of the Italian national team since 2023. While he survived a horrendous Euro 2024 campaign, with FIGC president Gabriele Gravina backing in the aftermath, a 0-3 defeat to Norway in the first World Cup qualifier proved to be the final nail in the coffin of his international tenure.
Ahead of Monday’s contest against Moldova, the former Roma, Inter and Napoli coach announced his own sacking, revealing that this will be his last match in charge of the Azzurri after being relieved from his duties.
“I’m the coach until the Moldova game, from tomorrow no more,” said Spalletti in his pre-match press conference on Sunday. “I had no intention of giving up, but I take note of the decision.”
Could Luciano Spalletti represent an opportunity for Juventus
Therefore, some sources believe that this new development could have a knock-on effect on the managerial situation of several Italian clubs, and chief among them is Juventus, who have yet to confirm their manager for next season.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Turin-based giants are already reflecting on whether or not Spalletti represents a suitable profile to pursue.
Juventus had appointed Igor Tudor in March after sacking Thiago Motta. The 46-year-old will remain in charge at least until the FIFA Club World Cup.
Tudor’s situation at Juventus
In recent days, Tudor held a meeting with the newly appointed Juventus General Manager Damien Comolli, which was described as a very positive summit.
Therefore, many believe that the Croatian is now the favourite to maintain his spot in the dugout for next season.
Nevertheless, it must be remembered that the club had feverishly pursued Antonio Conte but failed to convince him to leave Napoli, which suggests that the management isn’t completely sold on Tudor just yet.
Before dismissing spalletti, don`t forget, his napoli had a 4-1 win against klopp`s livrpool at it`s peak, and was an excellent side.
Please god no. Did you see his tactical setup against Norway. Talk about getting it so wrong. Also can we stop with this revolving door at coach. You just settled on Tudor. Now as soon as any coach is available you’re ready to jump ship? How do you build identity and give players a steady environment if you’re changing coach every year?
Juventus will get thrashed by other eurpean teams like Roma against Man U if he become coach of Juventus.Italian never learned.