Report – Juventus will sign Lazio man with an “important offer”

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Luis Alberto from Lazio at the end of this campaign.

The former Liverpool man has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A over the past few seasons.

He continues to do well under Maurizio Sarri in this campaign, but the Biancocelesti remain open to cashing in on some of their players in the summer.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he would remain a member of their team next season as things stand.

However, the doors are open for Juventus and any other suitor to sign him. But they would need to make an “important offer” before the deal can be sorted out.

Juve FC Says

Alberto has done admirably well in Serie A, considering that he flopped at Liverpool before moving to Italy.

He is a good assist provider, and Juve will benefit from having such a productive midfielder in their team.

The Bianconeri need to feed more balls to Dusan Vlahovic if they want him to live up to his expectations.

Alberto has delivered key passes to Ciro Immobile since he has been at the Stadio Olimpico, and Vlahovic will benefit from having him as a teammate in Turin.