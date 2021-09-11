Report: Juventus will try to sign young midfielder once again in January

Despite landing the services of Manuel Locatelli following some long and grueling negotiations, Juventus were still hoping to enhance their midfield with another signing. Several names were linked to the club, but eventually none of them arrived.

However, one transfer session closes, and the preparations for the next one begin straight away. The Bianconeri are apparently adamant on resuming their hunt for a midfielder in January, and one particular name keeps resurfacing.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are still eager to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, and will launch another attempt as soon as the winter transfer market opens.

The French-Cameroonian rose to the scene at Bordeaux before sealing a transfer for the principality side in January 2020, and is currently a vital member in the starting lineup of his manager, Niko Kovac.

The Monaco midfielder is still only 21, but is already comfortable in the Regista role, acting as a shield for the defense while also helping his teammates in bringing the ball forward.

The source adds that the Bianconeri tried to sign the player in the summer, but Monaco refused to let him leave on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Manuel Locatelli is currently acting as the main deep-lying playmaker in Max Allegri’s formation, but many observers believe that the Italian would be better off playing in the box-to-box role.

Thus, the potential arrival of a more natural Regista could prove to be helpful for the former Sassuolo man.