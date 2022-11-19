Juventus is interested in Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and will watch him at the World Cup, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The midfielder scored four times in the Champions League group stages and has been selected to play for his national team in Qatar 2022.

A move to Juve will represent a significant step forward for the Ghanaian and the Bianconeri want to watch him closely.

The report claims they have added him to the list of players they will monitor at the World Cup and the midfielder hopes he can impress them.

Juve FC Says

Kudus has had a good season at the club level and might leave Ajax at the end of this campaign.

He outperformed several players in his position in the UCL and has more than enough time to get better.

At 22, he is one of the finest players at his club and will get better in Turin while competing for a shirt with our stars.

However, we have too many midfielders on our books now and need to offload some to buy him.

The likes of Arthur Melo, Denis Zakaria and Nicolo Rovella could return to the club at the end of this season.