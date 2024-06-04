Juventus are reportedly considering exchanging Federico Chiesa with Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

As we reported earlier, the Bianconeri have put the winger on the transfer list after failing to make progress in renewal talks with his agent.

Hence, the management will attempt to cash in on the 26-year-old before his deal expires next summer.

Moreover, incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta is said to favor a different style of wingers.

On the other hand, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to reunite with his old Napoli pupil Di Lorenzo.

The right-back is keen to leave the Maradona Stadium after seeing his rapport with the fanbase and the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis break apart.

For now, the Partenopei are determined to keep their captain beyond the summer, with incoming Napoli coach Antonio Conte looking to mend the fence.

But according to Il Mattino via JuventusNews24, Giuntoli could tempt the Southerners by playing the Chiesa card.

The Italian winger is reportedly on top of Conte’s wishlist. Thus, an exchange deal could be brewing between the two clubs.

Former Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna is now on the other side after making the move to Napoli. So it remains to be seen if his connection with Giuntoli could pave the way for such a major operation.

This news is unlikely to sit well with a large section of Bianconeri fans given Chiesa’s status as a fan favorite.