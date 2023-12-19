Juventus would be happy to sacrifice the services of Fabio Miretti in their quest to sign Monza’s rising star Andrea Colpani.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a brilliant campaign thus far with the Biancorossi. He has been a constant presence in Raffaele Palladino’s formation, featuring as a starter in all 16 Serie A rounds.

The Atalanta youth product has been prolific in front of goal, scoring six league goals this season while operating as an attacking midfielder in Palladino’s 3-4-2-1 lineup.

He also earned a call-up for the Italian national team recently, but he’s yet to make his international debut.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are conducting some serious work on this front.

Juventus are hoping to convince Monza by offering Miretti in exchange for Colpani.

As the Turin-based newspaper notes, the Juventus academy product is well-appreciated by Monza CEO Adriano Galliani.

The Brianza club even tried to sign the 20-year-old last summer but fell short in their attempts.

In the end, Miretti remained in Turin and has been featuring regularly for Max Allegri’s side, although he finds himself starting on the bench more often than not.

The young midfielder made 12 appearances in Serie A this term, six as a starter. He finally managed to break his duck by scoring the winner against Fiorentina. This remains his solitary goal with the senior team.

Miretti joined Juventus at a tender age. He climbed his way in the ranks before finally joining the first team in March 2022 at the age of 18.

The source believes that the swap is a mere idea at the moment, but one that could develop in the coming days and weeks.