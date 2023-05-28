In the ongoing U20 World Cup, Juventus fans are keeping a close eye on Matias Soulé who ended his campaign prematurely to join his national team. Nonetheless, the winger isn’t the only member of the Argentine squad that interests the Bianconeri management.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus will be looking to sign Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors. The young left-back is only 18 years of age but is already featuring with the senior squad.

The source claims that the Italian giants are willing to splash 10 million euros which is the price set in his release clause. The Argentine has a contract with Boca that runs until December 2024.

As the source explains, other suitors are keeping tabs on the youngster, so Juventus will be looking to sprint in the negotiations to anticipate the competition.

Juve FC say

As we all know, the Bianconeri need fresh blood in the wingback/fullback department. Despite Alex Sandro’s automatic renewal, the Brazilian is no longer a reliable option, so picking up one or two younger alternatives would be substantial.

As for Barco, he would surely consist a risk on the club’s part, especially with a relatively high price. So it will be up to the club’s scouts to decide whether or not the youngster is a bet worth taking.