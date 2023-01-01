At the end of the season, Juventus will most likely ring some changes to the backline, and many expect Alex Sandro to be amongst the departures. The Brazilian has been a key member of the squad since 2015, but his performances have declined in recent years.

With his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, the fullback’s exit has been deemed as a foregone conclusion. However, an emerging report suggests otherwise.

According to TuttoJuve, Sandro’s stay could be a possibility as Juventus may be willing consider a contract renewal.

The source claims that the club is contemplating the idea of a renewal for lower figures. The Brazil international is currently one of the Old Lady’s highest earners, but the management would only offer him figures between 2.5 and 3 million euros per season.

Moreover, the report believes that the hypothetical extension wouldn’t go beyond two years. In this case, Sandro would most likely act as a centre-back in a three-man defense rather than a left-back.

Juve FC say

Between January and the end of the season, Max Allegri will have the chance to test the 31-year-old in his new defensive role. So any decision related to his future must be based on his performances on the pitch.

Last year, Juventus extended the contract of Mattia De Sciglio who accepted a significant pay cut. So if Sandro manages to make himself useful at the back and is willing to make financial sacrifices, then it wouldn’t hurt to keep him around for another year or two, especially if he manages to outperform the likes of Daniele Rugani and Leonardo Bonucci.