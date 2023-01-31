With the winter market closing this evening, Juventus is trying to put several transfers over the line before deadline. While it won’t be a spectacular day by any means, there remains several interesting stories to track on Tuesday.

For instance, the future of Marley Aké remains in limbo. While the player seemed destined to join Benevento, TuttoJuve reports that he has rejected the proposal.

Although the rumored transfer is a dry loan until the end of the season, the 22-year-old reportedly has no intention to join the Sorcerers who currently lie 17th in the Serie B standings, and thus risk relegation to Serie C.

The Frenchman joined Juventus in January 2021 in a controversial swap deal that saw Franco Tongya signing for Olympique Marseille.

After spending a year with the Next Gen squad, Aké became a regular member in Max Allegri’s first team since last January.

But unfortunately for the young winger, a fibula injury kept him out of action for the first part of the current campaign. In the meantime, the likes of Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior have usurped him in the pecking order.

Therefore, the French player has been featuring for Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad since making his return from injury earlier this month. He made four Serie C appearances, but it yet to contribute in a goal.