In recent months, Giorgio Scalvini has emerged as a priority for Juventus who will be eager to strengthen their backline in the summer.

The Atalanta defender would perfectly fit for the mold currently implemented by the club. The Bianconeri are building a new foundation on the shoulders of a young (mostly Italian) contingent.

Despite his tender age, the 19-year-old already has 39 Serie A appearances under his belt, plus four with the Italian national team.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Atalanta have set their asking price at 40 million euros, hoping to spark a tug-of-war between Juventus, Inter and other possible suitors, which would surely drive the price upward.

Therefore, signing Scalvini remains a complicated task for the Bianconeri. So in case they end up missing out on their primary target, the source claims that their next candidate will be a far more experienced profile.

The report mentions Chris Smalling as the next defender in line on Juve’s shortlist. The 33-year-old has been an integral part of Roma’s backline since landing in the Italian capital back in 2019.

However, the Englishman’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, putting his future in limbo.

This season, the former Manchester United defender has thus far made 26 Serie A appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process. He also has 10 outings in the Europa League and one in the Coppa Italia.