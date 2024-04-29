Juventus would reportedly try to lure in Arsenal midfielder Jorginho if they fail to keep Adrien Rabiot in Turin.

The Frenchman has been plying his trade at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, gradually cementing himself as a pillar at the club.

However, the 29-year-old’s future at Continassa is in great jeopardy with his contract expiring at the end of the season. While the management is hoping to maintain his services, it remains easier said than done.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could be considering other options already, including one of their longtime transfer targets.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus are contemplating a move for Jorginho to plug the hole left by Rabiot in case the latter departs.

The Italo-Brazilian has been at Arsenal since making the cross-city move from Chelsea in January 2023. This season, he has contributed with a goal and two assists and 35 appearances across all competitions.

The 32-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, but the Gunners have the option to extend it for another year. But Juventus will be hoping that the Euro 2020 winner frees himself and becomes available for free.

But while Rabiot is a box-to-box midfielder, Jorginho is a deep-lying playmaker, so he wouldn’t arrive as a direct replacement.

Nevertheless, Pavan believes this maneuver could work thanks to Manuel Locatelli, who would relinquish the Regista role in favor of his international teammate, and occupy the more advanced spot that the French star would vacate.

This would bode well with fans and observers who believe Locatelli is much more suited for a box-to-box role.