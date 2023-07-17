This summer, almost every over-the-hill star is being linked with a switch to the emerging Saudi Pro League, and Paul Pogba is no exception.

The midfielder endured a torrid campaign following his return to Juventus last summer. He spent the vast majority of the season on the treatment table.

The 30-year-old will be looking to prove himself this term, but his ability to bounce back remains questionable. For instance, the player is currently unable to train with the rest of the squad as he’s still nursing an injury.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, a whopping offer from Saudi Arabia could be too enticing to turn down.

Even though Pogba would like to stay at Juventus, he could eventually succumb to the financial temptation. The midfielder would collect 100 million euros over three years.

For their part, Juventus would be in favor of the transfer. The Italians would receive a transfer fee while also ridding themselves of the Frenchman’s hefty wages.

The source believes that in such a case, the Bianconeri would resort to Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic as a replacement.

The 21-year-old is a left-footed Serbian international who cemented himself as one of the best revelations in Serie A last season, scoring five league goals and providing four assists.

As the report explains, player agent Rafaela Pimenta has been constantly present around Continassa in recent days. The Brazilian represents both Pogba and Samardzic, so Juventus could rely on her to replace one of her clients with another one.