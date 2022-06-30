In their quest to bolster the left-back spot, Juventus have identified Andrea Cambiaso as the right profile for the role.

Despite Genoa’s relegation, the 22-year-old was one of the club’s few bright spots during the last campaign.

Therefore, the Bianconeri sprinted to anticipate the strong competition for the player’s services and were able to reach an agreement with the Grifone worth around five million euros plus the services of Radu Dragusin.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the young Romanian is holding up the deal, as he’s not keen to join the Serie B club.

The 20-year-old would prefer to find a destination either in Serie A or abroad.

Juve FC say

As it’s often the case, exchange deals make for a complex affair. It’s never easy to find an agreement that suits all parties involved.

After spending the last campaign with Sampdoria and Salernitana, playing in Serie B would be a step backwards for Dragusin, even if Genoa remains one of the most prestigious clubs in Italy and are likely to secure an immediate promotion thanks to the backing of their new American owners.

So perhaps Juventus should sell Dragusin to one of his foreign suitors and then reinvest the money on Cambiaso. Or maybe Federico Cherubini will insert a different counterpart.