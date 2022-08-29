Nicolo Fagioli is close to securing a return to Cremonese, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan with them in Serie B and he did very well.

As a key member of their squad, his performance was one reason they gained promotion to the Italian top flight.

He spent the preseason with Juve and seemed to have worked his way into the plans of Max Allegri.

However, after signing a new contract until 2026, he has failed to start a game for Juve so far and they are pursuing for a move for Leandro Paredes.

This is a clear sign he is not an important part of the plan at the Allianz Stadium and he would be smart to leave.

Several clubs want him, but he seems closer to a return to Cremonese, who needs him to survive relegation in this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is a top player in the making, but he would not reach his full potential if he remains at Juve and warms the bench.

The midfielder needs to leave to get the playing time he deserves and he might push to leave Juve permanently if he still doesn’t break into their team next season.