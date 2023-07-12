With Sergej Milinkovic-Savic now heading to the Saudi Pro League, Juventus could switch their attention towards Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

The 25-year-old is a Netherlands international who rose through the ranks of AZ Alkmaar before signing for La Dea in 2021. He was the best-scoring midfielder in Serie A last season, hitting double figures.

However, signing the Dutchman won’t be an easy task for the Bianconeri with the Orobici slapping a price tag of 40 million euros on the player’s back.

But according to Il Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Juventus could lower the price by adding Matias Soulé to the package.

The source claims that Atalanta are keen admirers of the young Argentine who would be in favor of a new adventure.

The 20-year-old has been in Turin since 2020, gradually developing through the club’s ranks. Last season, he became a member of Max Allegri’s senior squad.

Yet, the young winger struggled to leave his mark with the first team. Therefore, a departure could be on the cards.

Nevertheless, the source names other midfielders that Juventus are keeping tabs on in case they fail to sign Koopmeiners.

The list includes Udinese youngster Lazar Samardzic would be available for lower figures. The shortlist also features former Serie A stars Franck Kessié and Rodrigo De Paul who currently ply their trade at Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively.